Supreme Court directs the Centre and Manipur government to ensure the supply of food, medicine, and other essentials so that no citizens are left without basic human facilities.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala also directed for the blockades preventing rations from reaching the people to be dealt with and urged the government to explore all options to do the same, including air-dropping rations to the people.

Supreme Court on the removal of the blockade says that the manner in which the blockade is dealt with is under law enforcement, however, considering the humanitarian aspect of the matter, the government should explore all options including air-dropping of necessary items.



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Supreme Court asks the Centre and Manipur government to inform it about the steps taken by them on the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also takes into note the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that nodal officers have been appointed by Manipur and the Central government.

It says that the committee set up by the apex court shall be informed about the nodal officers.