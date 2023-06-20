The Supreme Court vacation bench comprising Justice Surya Kanta and Justice MM Sundresh on June 20 declined to urgently list the interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum in the vacations. The bench turned down a plea to hear the matter and listed it on July 3.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves brought up the issue and emphasized the urgency of the matter. He stated that 70 tribal members had been killed despite the government's promises to reduce violence. He further expressed that if the court doesn't hear the matter on urgent basis then more tribal lives will be lost.

The IA asks for the Indian Army to be given clear instructions to take full control of public order and law enforcement in the Imphal East and West districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, and Kangpokpi.

It further looks for a SIT to be laid out to explore and arraign those liable for the attacks on the ancestral local area in Manipur. The IA also asks for an order mandating the filing of FIRs against M Pramot Singh, president of the Meitei Leepun and head of the "Arambai Tenggol," Kourounganba Khuman.

In addition, it asks for joint compensation from the Union of India and the State of Manipur for the kin of the tribals killed in the attacks, among other things.

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