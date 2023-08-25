The Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to designate courts in Guwahati to hear sexual violence cases linked to ethnic violence in Manipur that had been handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Court further remarked that the victims and witnesses will be able to give testimony electronically from their homes in Manipur rather than physically coming to the Assam Court.



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This direction was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, after a request made by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on behalf of the State of Manipur. He voiced the following concerns: there may be some reservations about Manipur's judges belonging to specific communities, and there are security concerns concerning the relocation of suspects. He proposed that the proceedings be moved to a special court in the adjoining state of Assam.

Further, the Supreme Court of India has directed the state authorities to provide internet service where designated local magistrates in Manipur are located.