Amid sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of the unruly mob during the last 24 hours in the state of Manipur, suspected armed miscreants travelling in an auto tried to abduct two police personnel, who were in plain clothes to purchase medicine from Moreh Gate No.2 and Nepali Basti diversion point.

As per the police, after a brief scuffle, the police personnel escaped to Moreh PS. The suspected armed miscreants also escaped from the area after firing 2-3 rounds in the air.



Meanwhile, Tengnoupal district police and Central Forces conducted search operations in the area, however, the armed miscreants fled from the area swiftly. No casualty is reported in the incident.



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During the last 24(twenty-four) hours, State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts.

About 126 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police have detained 447 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Movement of essential items is ensured along NH-37 and NH-2. On the otherhand, strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

The security forces have appealed is made to the general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state, to clarify any rumour by dialling rumour free number -9233522822 of the Central Control room, and to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.