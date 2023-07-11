Days before the turmoil in the hill state of Manipur, the Union home ministry on April 28, 2023, had asked the Manipur and Mizoram governments to register biographic and biometric details of ‘illegal migrants’ in the two states.

Sharing details of the letter, Manipur MP Rajkumar Imo Singh on his Twitter handle wrote, "This has already been published in the paper recently, GOI has undertaken the task to identify illegal migrants across Manipur and Mizoram by capturing biometric data which is to be completed by 30th September. The state government had already started this earlier this year due to which nearly 2500 illegal migrants were identified. All districts have to arrange this upto the police station level as per the standardised format of NCRB. Looks like this is a step towards NRC."

This has already been published in the paper recently, GOI has undertaken the task to identify illegal migrants across Manipur and Mizoram by capturing biometric data which is to be completed by 30th September. State government had already started this earlier this year due to… pic.twitter.com/ir0Jh765ed — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) July 10, 2023

The letter states- a campaign for capturing biometric data of the illegal migrants in the state of Manipur and Mizoram is to be completed by the end of September 30. Further, the state government of Manipur and Mizoram are requested to quickly prepare the plan and initiate the biometric capture of the illegal migrants.



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Earlier on June 27, in a major revelation, Intelligence sources claimed that arms which were used to spread unrest in violence-hit Manipur were smuggled via Myanmar.

According to a report in India Today, a significant consignment of weapons was received in Manipur via the Myanmar route in the month of June 2023.

Confidential sources also revealed that a large cache of weapons was procured by active insurgent groups in Manipur in three vehicles.

According to the information, weapons are being brought to the Myanmar border from the Black Market located on the Myanmar-China border, from where they are being sent to Manipur.

Intelligence agencies suspect that militant outfits are transporting weapons through the open Indo-Myanmar border to send weapons to Manipur.