Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that there will be differences of opinion, but the objective is to restore peace in the violence-hit state here on August 18 in Imphal.

Singh was speaking at the Sadbhavana Diwas held at the Main Conference Hall, Manipur Secretariat (South Block) this morning.

''In this crucial juncture, there will be differences of opinions, but the immediate objective is to restore peace in the state and to ensure that government employees and the general public come together and work harder to make up for the lost three-four months,'' the Manipur Chief Minister added.

He observed that it is better to let bygones be bygones and to work unitedly for a better, developed, and peaceful tomorrow rather than dwell on past mistakes.

Singh also sought positive suggestions and advice toward building a developed and united society.

''Stay abreast in today’s development race, one must discard mistrust among the different sections, communal feelings, and selfishness,'' he added.

He also explained that Manipur needs to continue in the path of unity and equal development along which it was moving in the past six years and that it requires collective effort and trust of all the people.

He appreciated the 24x7 monitoring, support, and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that under their guidance and support, it is time for all the people to be united and to work towards bringing peace and development.

Highlighting that there are also attempts to divert from the issue or to allow the issue to linger on, the Chief Minister said restoration of peace in the state and return to normalcy should be our main focus at the moment.

''One should not speak or discuss issues which could hurt the sentiment of other communities,'' Singh said.

The Chief Minister further appealed to the people of the State to promote oneness and development.

Speaking on the importance of observing the day, Singh said Rajiv Gandhi believed in the welfare and betterment of the people, adding, ''On this day, people have been taking the Sadbhavana Pledge and that the pledge will help in promoting national integration and harmony''.

He said that these sporadic incidents of violence cause not only loss of precious lives and properties but also mistrust among one another.

''This slows down development as well as creating stumbling blocks in building a united Bharat,'' he said.

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