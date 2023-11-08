Four tribals, members of a soldier’s family, including his mother have been missing after they were abducted by a mob when their vehicle was stopped at a security checkpoint near Kangchup Chingkhong village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on November 7.

As per reports, the fifth occupant of the vehicle, an Indian Army soldier’s 65-year-old father was rescued by security forces received multiple injuries, and was later admitted to a hospital in a critical state.

However, the soldier, a tribal belonging to the Kuki-Zo community is not posted in Manipur.

The abduction followed a two-hour encounter, in which firearms were used, between armed miscreants from the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. Several people, including passers-by, were reported injured.

However, as per police, on November 7, at Kangchup Chingkhong, a Bolero carrying five individuals belonging to the Kuki community (2 women and 3 men) en route from Churachandpur to Leimakhong was confronted by an enraged mob. The mob forcibly took away four of them, while one escaped.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Enraged mob abduct four members from Kuki community, one escape

One person from the group was later rescued by security forces and further airlifted by chopper to Dimapur for further medical treatment.

The whereabouts of the other 04 (four) individuals, including the one who escaped, remain unknown. Security forces are actively working to locate the missing individuals and rescue them.

Amidst the confrontation between the mob and the Security Forces, armed miscreants exchanged fire in the areas of K. Songlung hill range, Koutruk and Tairenpokpi.

In this incident, 02 (two) police personnel and 07(seven) civilians sustained injuries and were evacuated to the hospital. Security forces could eventually bring the situation under control.

Further, security forces carried out search operations in the area and destroyed 01(one) bunker.