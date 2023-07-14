The three-member Judicial Commission, headed by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, made its first trip to the violence-hit state, which marked a significant advancement in the ongoing inquiry into the violence in Manipur.

The Commission has been given the official mandate to investigate the events leading up to the unrest that started on May 3.

Himanshu Shekhar Das, a retired bureaucrat, and Prabhakar Aloka, a former intelligence officer, are the other members of the Commission.

Upon arriving at the 36 Bn Assam Rifles camp in the violence-affected area of Churachandpur, the Commission members proceeded to engage with individuals residing in two relief camps established at the Salt Brook School and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.



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Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of a Judicial Commission headed by a retired Chief Justice-level Judge to investigate the incidents of violence.

Shah concluded his four-day visit to the strife-torn northeastern state by also mentioning the establishment of a peace committee under Governor Anusuiya Uikey and security advisor Kuldiep Singh, as well as the involvement of members from civil society.

Furthermore, the Home Minister emphasized that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be tasked with investigating six cases related to the violence. This move reflects the government’s commitment to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice.

Through comprehensive examinations and inquiries, the Commission aims to shed light on the events that transpired and provide valuable insights to prevent such incidents in the future.