The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has urged the members of INDIA parties to take up the matter of a separate administration from Manipur and also ask the Centre to introduce President Rule in the state to end the violence.

In a letter addressed to the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the ITLF alleged that while all sides have suffered, the minority Kuki-Zo tribals have borne the brunt of the violence, making up over two-thirds of the deaths in the conflict.

"With just 16 per cent of the population and spread thinly over large areas of the state, we are in danger of being wiped out by 53 per cent of the population which controls the state government and the police," mentions the letter.



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Further, the tribal body alleged that gaps in military buffer zones are being constantly exploited, and the army and other security forces are handicapped because President’s Rule has still not been implemented.

ITLF, an umbrella group of the tribals, also claimed that since the start of the violence on May 3, the state has recorded 119 confirmed deaths among the tribals.

"Most of the dead are innocent civilians lynched in their homes, their offices or on the road by bloodthirsty mobs in Imphal. Over 7,000 homes have been burnt, 359 churches destroyed and more than 40,000 tribals displaced," reads the letter.