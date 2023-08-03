The Manipur government has imposed a total curfew in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur district following fresh instances of violence.

It is to be mentioned here that violence erupted in Manipur’s Bishnupur district and also in Imphal city on August 3.

As per sources, miscreants have gathered outside the second Manipur Rifles (MR) located in Imphal city for allegedly looting arms.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Fresh violence erupts in Imphal city, arms allegedly looted from 2nd IRB Bishnupur

Moreover, sources have also added that around 300 arms and ammunition have also been allegedly looted from the 2nd IRB stationed at Naransena of Bishnupur district.

However, security personnel foiled the protestor's attempt by resorting to tear gas shells and smoke bombs. On the other hand, several womenfolk has been injured while protesting in the area.

Meanwhile, a sea of people from various places in Imphal Valley moved to the Bishnupur district.