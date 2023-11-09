Tribal body leaders convened for a meeting with Interlocutor AK Mishra in Churachandpur district on November 9.

As per sources, from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Dr Mandeep Singh Tuli, Jt Director IB (NE) along with AK Mishra came from New Delhi.

Also present in the meeting are Gnanasambandan, Jt Director IB Imphal, Churachandpur DC Dharun Kumar and Assistant Director IB Churachandpur - Soiminthang Thangsing

The meeting objective was to review the last meeting with UHM on August 08 in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the ITLF also discussed the burial site for the dead.

Notably, ITLF gave the responsibility of the burial to one of its internal departments - the Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO), however, following a long meeting with the JPO over the burial, the government continued to insist on changing the burial site.

As they could not come to a deadlock, the meeting was adjourned today and they will meet again tomorrow, November 10.



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ITLF spoke about the breach of our agreement in regards to the State commando in Moreh. When ITLF met the UHM last August 08, they demanded to remove the state forces completely from the hill areas. But the UHM said the centre cannot fully remove the state forces but they will not let the State forces act independently in the hill areas and that they should act in conjunction with the central forces. The govt admitted the lapse in this process in Moreh and promised that such a lapse would not happen in the future.

In regards to political demand, AK Mishra, the interlocutor said the SoO group have submitted their demands and is pending approval from the govt. He further stressed the need to create a conducive environment for the solution to progress. He requested ITLF not to resort to violent means. ITLF leaders said they wanted to maintain peace but when they are provoked, they have no choice but to defend themselves.

ITLF also spoke about the selective justice provided by the NIA and CBI considering the recent arrests made by them. ITLF cited several cases that were not taken up by SBI which were more gruesome like the beheading of David Thieks, the burning of Tonsing and her mother inside an ambulance, the naked parade incident, the car wash incident, the attack on MLA Vungzagin and his drivers etc. Jt Dir Dr. Mandeep Singh said justice will come to everyone and he will take it up with CBI and NIA on this.

ITLF thanks the government for the release and transfer of jail inmates whose cases are minor and further requests to complete the process for the remaining jail inmates.

The status of the Relief support was highlighted by the Lamka DC and he also talked about upcoming plans.

ITLF also spoke about their concerns about the thousands of arms that were looted and how these weapons which are in the hands of civilians are not comforting. The leader of MHA said every effort is being taken to collect these arms. And similar exercise should be done in Churachandpur.

ITLF also talk about the helicopter service. ITLF requested more frequent services between Lamka and Aizawl which is currently once a week to at least twice a week. They also requested a circular helicopter service between Lamka, Kangpokpi and Moreh. This was agreed upon by UHM when they met them last.