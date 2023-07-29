A tribal officer from Nagaland has reached out to various victims of Manipur violence at Kangpokpi with financial assistance for their medical expenses.

The officer from Nagaland, who is currently posted in Meghalaya's Shillong, had entrusted a few mothers from Kangpokpi town to help the victims.

Following this, the mothers visited Kangpokpi Christian Hospital and handed over the financial aid provided by the officer to the most deserving victims for their medical expenses.

The victims include the father of one of the sexually assaulted victims on May 4 at Konung Mamang in Imphal, who is undergoing treatment for a stone case in his gallbladder and kidney and is waiting for an operation.

Besides this, the officer also reached out to more than five other victims of the Manipur violence.

Expressing his happiness, one of the victims, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the officer for her generosity and humanitarian service.

"I don't know you, and you don't know me as well, but, your kindness and love touch every pain and suffering we are enduring and it gives us much relief", he added.

He also said that they will always be the officer in the soft corner of their hearts, adding, ''Our prayers for your well-being, safety, and bright and successful career in your job will always follow you''.

The victims also thanked the mothers of Kangpokpi for taking the trouble to reach them with the love and kindness of the officer.

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