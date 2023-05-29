Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 29 will reach Manipur on a four-day visit during which he will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan steps to restore normalcy.

This will be Amit Shah's first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

He will arrive in Imphal this evening, at around 9 PM and is expected to meet representatives from the civil society and various groups of the Meitei and the Kuki communities.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said during a press conference in Imphal that Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur on May 29 to resolve the ongoing crisis.

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The ethnic clashes that have claimed more than 75 lives in Manipur broke out after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meanwhile, two police commandos lost their lives during a fierce gunfight with suspected Suspension of Operations (SoO) militants in Manipur.

Manipur is witnessing escalating tensions as clashes between armed groups and security forces have erupted in multiple locations across the state. The situation turned volatile in Sugnu, with reports of ongoing firing and houses being torched. According to sources, at least three individuals have lost their lives in the violence.

The clashes ensued after the army initiated operations to disarm communities in an effort to restore peace in the region. However, Chief Minister N Biren Singh clarified that the recent confrontations were not between rival communities but involved Kuki militants and security forces.

Amidst these turbulent circumstances, Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an announcement earlier today, highlighting significant progress in the state's retaliatory and defensive operations against terrorist groups.