An FIR has been registered at Bishnupur Women Police Station in connection with a gang-rape case which occurred on May 3 in Churachandpur.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at Khumujama Leikai Churachandpur on May 3 at around 6.30 pm.

The FIR was registered after a Meitei woman victim filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on May 3 when she and others were trying to flee their homes at Churachandpur.



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With the registration of the FIR, a medical examination of the victim was also conducted.

Further, it is learnt that Women PS Bishnupur has forwarded the FIR to Churachandpur PS for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under u/s 376-D/354/120-B/34 IPC.