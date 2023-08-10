Meitei woman reports gang rape by Kuki miscreants in Churachandpur, FIR lodged
An FIR has been registered at Bishnupur Women Police Station in connection with a gang-rape case which occurred on May 3 in Churachandpur.
An FIR has been registered at Bishnupur Women Police Station in connection with a gang-rape case which occurred on May 3 in Churachandpur.
According to the FIR, the incident occurred at Khumujama Leikai Churachandpur on May 3 at around 6.30 pm.
The FIR was registered after a Meitei woman victim filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on May 3 when she and others were trying to flee their homes at Churachandpur.
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With the registration of the FIR, a medical examination of the victim was also conducted.
Further, it is learnt that Women PS Bishnupur has forwarded the FIR to Churachandpur PS for further investigation.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under u/s 376-D/354/120-B/34 IPC.
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