At least one person has been reported dead and two others injured after armed miscreants opened fired towards Haraothel village under Kangpokpi district of Manipur at around 5.48 am on June 29, said sources

Armed miscreants carrying sophisticated also attacked Tangnaum and L Munlai village under Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning.

Security forces heading towards the site reported of large crowd building up following the incident although army troops responded in calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage and cessation of firing. Additional columns of security forces have moved in to control the mob build up.

It needs mention here, amid reports of violence and intermittent firing by miscreants in sensitive areas of violence-hit state of Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on June 29 for a two-day visit to the state to extend support to the people affected by the violence and interact with the representatives of the civil society organizations.

Its noteworthy, the Congress leader’s convoy was stopped by a mob in front of the Bishnupur Police Station while heading towards Churachandpur, the worst affected area of Manipur.

Also read : Manipur violence: Fresh incident of firing reported early morning in state's Kangpokpi district