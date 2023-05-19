Wives of Atom Samarendra and Yurnkhaibam Kiran Kumar who have been missing since May 6 from the Sangaithel area in Kampokpi district have pleaded with the Manipur government to help them in finding their husbands.

They also requested to release them if any group of people had hostage them in connection with the present crisis.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at Manipur Press Club, the wife of Atom Samarendra, Atom Kavita said that it is unable to trace the whereabouts of her husband and his friend Yumkhaibam Kiran Kumar from May 6.

The state government told them that they are still searching but not being able to find them out for such a long time is very unfortunate.

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"We are happy to learn that the government is putting effort to search for my husband and his friend. But why are they taking so much time? Manipur is such a small state. t would like to plead with the state government to kindly put more effort and dedication into finding my husband and his friend Kiran. I would also like to request to release my husband and his friend if they are captivated by anyone or any group in connection with the present crisis," she pleaded.

Atom Samarendra and Yumkhaibam Kiran Kumar are the residents of Khumbong Bazar and Khumbong Mayai Leikai under the Imphal West district respectively.

They went out together from their respective home at around 11 am on May 6.

According to family members, on the day of their missing at around 2.30 pm they informed their family through mobile phone that they are rat Iroishemba under Imphal West district.

And they were again informed by one of their friends that they had reached San Aithel, Olympian Park. Since then, the communication was terminated.

Wife of Yumkhaibam Kiran Kumar, Yumkhaibam Basanti also made the same demand and expressed her resentment over the negligence of the state government to find her husband and his friend, Atom Samarendra.