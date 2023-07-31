Women in Governance-India has sought urgent intervention of the Supreme Court in view of multiple instances of targeted gender-based violence against women and girls, during the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state of Manipur.

In a petition filed by the Women In Governance-India, the organisation seeks specific preventive, remedial and reparative reliefs and directions to be issued to the State Government and the Central Government for the enforcement of the victims’ fundamental right to equal protection of the law; non-discrimination and right to life, dignity, access to justice under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Women in Governance-India (hereinafter referred to as WinG-India) founded in 2009, is a network of academics, social workers and women's rights activists who have been engaging actively on issues impacting the lives of women, more particularly the security of women in the conflict-prone regions in the states of North East and strengthening the capacity of grassroots women leaders, with a focus on empowering Dalit and Adivasi women.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Women paraded naked file fresh petition in Supreme Court

Earlier on July 31, the survivors of the appalling incident in Manipur, where women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted, approached the Supreme Court with a fresh petition concerning the viral video of their harrowing ordeal. Alongside the petition for justice, the victims have also requested the protection of their identities.

The case has caught the attention of the nation, prompting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to lead the bench in addressing the matter. Today, on July 31, the court examined the response from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding this disturbing incident and shall continue on August 1, 2023.

Last week, the home ministry informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the CBI has formally taken charge and registered an FIR in connection with the heinous sexual assault.