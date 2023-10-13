A team of 10 women leaders belonging to Thawai Mirel called on the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and requested to take appropriate action against the security personnel involved in the atrocities against women and students.

The team recalled the incident of atrocities against the agitating students by the RAF and yesterday’s incident of a lathi charge on women in Imphal East district by security forces.

They demanded for retrieval of the mortal remains of the two missing students, whose video went viral, so that their families could perform last rites, and requested the Governor to take action against the culprits. The team also raised the issue of atrocities against drivers and transporters on the national highways to the Governor.



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The governor while listening to their complaints and demands said, that atrocities against women and students are unfortunate and she had asked the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and DGP to take steps in this regard.

Governor said, a committee has also been formed and enquiry is on and if any mistakes from the security forces arise, appropriate action will be taken. On the issue of missing students, the Governor said, the investigation is being done by CBI and four persons have already been arrested and definitely justice will come out.

Regarding the issues on national highways, the Governor said, direction has been given to the Chief Secretary to provide adequate security coverage to the vehicles to ensure free passage on the highways.

The governor appealed to the team to remain calm and cooperate with any initiative meant to bring back peace so that all can live together with love and a sense of brotherhood.