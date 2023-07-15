Amid ongoing unrest in the state of Manipur, womenfolk allegedly burnt down three trucks carrying LPG cylinders owned by a Kuki-Zo tribal in Imphal West's Sekmai village.

As per the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the trucks which were stranded at IOC's gas plant in Sekmai since May 3, were being moved out to Kangpokpi district after the owner Misao Gas agency received approval from the police.

After being tipped off by an insider, women protestors blocked the route and set fire to the trucks around 12 pm.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) vehemently condemns the disregard for life and property which continue to display.



Also Read: Manipur: Zomi Students' Federation files FIR against singer Tapta over controversial song

"The womenfolk, who claim to be the guardians of society, have morphed into killers, arsonists and abettors of armed militants. They've accompanied gunmen during raids on tribal settlements, blocked security forces from helping villagers while they are being attacked, and forced the release of separatist militants responsible for the killings of soldiers. And they are not shy of burning innocent women and children alive if given the opportunity," said ITLF in a release.

The ITLF further claim that despite claims of the Biren Singh-led government that the state is returning to normalcy, there is no peace on the ground.

"This is why there needs to be total separation of the communities for peace to return, the release added.

