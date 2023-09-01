Condemning the government both the central and state government for not resolving the present four-month-old crisis, Committee on Mass Movement against Assam Rifles resolved to launch a people's disobedience movement against government with immediate effect.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at Uripok Khoisnam Leikai under Imphal West on September 1, one of the members of the Committee on Mass Movement against Assam Rifles, Jenifer said that Manipur has been encountering unrest for the past four months killing many precious life and properties.

''However state government and central government fails to address it till date which is highly condemnable,'' she said.

She continued and alleged that central and paramilitary forces were deployed in the state for the safety and security of the people of the state, adding, ''But unfortunately, they are supporting miscreants instead of controlling violence''.

''The committee also strongly condemned such biased nature of central forces and paramilitary forces,'' she added.

Jenifer further said that the state government just convening an assembly session only for 12 minutes amid this crisis is a mockery to the democracy of India and seems unconstitutional.

''As the government is no longer able to protect their people and follow the constitution, there is no point in following the government by public. With this view, the committee resolves to launch people's disobedience movement,'' she added.

She also informed that as part of the movement, they will stop taking relief material or aides from central or paramilitary forces, government employees both state and central should attend offices and they will stop plying state and central government vehicles.

However electric service, water supply, solid waste management, and medical supply will not be covered under this movement. Anyone who goes against this movement should be held responsible by themselves for any consequences, she said.

Also read: Manipur violence: Supreme Court directs Centre, State to ensure essential supplies to people amidst road blockades