In Manipur, members of Zo United, the representatives from Manipur's Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo communities alleged that even after six months of ethnic violence in Manipur, justice continues to elude tribals who were brutally assaulted and murdered by mobs.

In a press statement, Zo United claimed that while any case blamed on Zo kindred tribes is swiftly taken up by the police and central agencies like the CBI and NIA, and arrests promptly made, no headway is made in cases involving tribal victims.

Further, the tribal body vehemently condemned the government’s selective application of the justice system in its attempt to placate the majority community.



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"We want to remind the government about the beheading of David Thiek. A picture of one of the assailants carrying David’s severed head has been widely shared on social media. In a video showing his capture, the Facebook account holder who shared the video can easily be identified, including his name and face (Bz Nao Singh). What is preventing the CBI from arresting or questioning these suspects? Compare this to the case of two missing Meitei youths – CBI used sophisticated tracking tools to track and arrest anyone they suspected of being connected to the phone of one of the youths, including women and student leaders – all in the space of a week after pictures of the missing youths surfaced! It’s very clear where their priorities lie.

We are also waiting for the CBI to investigate the 6-month-old case of Olivia Chongloi and Florence Hangsing, two women who worked at a car wash in Imphal and were killed by Meitei youths after being handed over to them by women vigilantes (Meira Paibis).

And what about the burning alive of 7-year-old Tonsing Hangsing along with his mother and aunt, the torture of MLA Vungzagin Valte and the murder of his driver, the killing of Dallamthang Suantak, who was pulled out of an ambulance he was driving, and the murder of elderly women Chingjaluan and Thiandam?

In the latest case, two tribal women and two men were abducted by Meitei mobs on November 6, with one of the victims allegedly made to run along the streets of Imphal while being chased and tortured in broad daylight until he died of his injuries. Even animals are treated better. Two bodies have been recovered while two are still missing but presumed dead. Where is the CBI?," stated the release.

Further, the tribal body accused the state government and Meitei police forces are also openly siding with their community, unleashing terror on tribals in the Tengnoupal district.

Highlighting their concern, the tribal body claimed that hundreds of heavily armed police personnel consisting entirely of tribals are deployed in Imphal valley to police Meitei residents and conduct operations – looting and destroying with impunity in the border town of Moreh.

"This is exactly what’s happening in the border town of Moreh, except that the police personnel are all Meiteis and the residents are all tribals," mentions the release.

The tribal body also reminded that Home Minister Amit Shah on May 31 while visiting Moreh gave assurance that all Meitei police personnel would be removed from the town within three days, however, till now nothing has been done.