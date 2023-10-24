In a significant development, the Manipur Police, in collaboration with central armed forces personnel, conducted a joint operation resulting in the seizure of a variety of weapons, ammunition, drugs, and cash from the Myanmar-based militant group CKLA (Chin Kuki Liberation Army)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced this achievement on Monday through his official profile on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. In his post, CM Biren Singh detailed, "The seized weapons include AK47, Insas, Sniper and M16 rifles along with (a) huge cache of ammunition. Further, opium weighing about 2.5 kg, Rs 4,86,500 cash and various other items were also recovered."

Furthermore, CM Singh shared that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously initiated cases that indicated a 'transnational conspiracy' involving terrorist organizations in neighboring Myanmar and Bangladesh. These groups were allegedly plotting to wage war against the Indian government by exploiting the unrest in Manipur.

"Today's apprehension of CKLA cadres and the recovery of weapons has yet again underscored a transnational plot aimed at destabilising both Manipur and our nation," the CM added.



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