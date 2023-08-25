One death and several cases have been reported from five districts of Manipur, said an official on August 25.

As per Sansam Gopal, Malaria officer of the State Health Directorate, Bishnupur district has recorded 90 cases, Imphal East 17 cases, Thoubal 12 cases, and Imphal West 11 cases sor far.

The Malaria officer further said that the office is yet to receive the official figures from the Tengnoupal district, there are reports of dengue cases in Moreh due to which one police officer deployed there lost his life.

''In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, various measures like larvae detection campaign, fogging, collecting of blood samples from patients for testing and creating awareness among the people are underway in all the affected districts,'' he added.

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