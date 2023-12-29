In the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, a woman who recently travelled from Delhi via Nagaland has tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman who hails from Paomata under Senapati district was tested COVID-19 positive.

The sample of the infected person has been brought to Imphal. It will then be sent to the National Institute of Virology Pune for genome sequencing and verify whether the case is of JN. 1 variant.

The infected person returned from Delhi recently. She took a flight from Delhi to Dimapur and reached her village by bus from Nagaland City said the source.

Travellers to India, including those coming from regions with a risk of yellow fever or polio, are required to show proof of vaccination against these diseases. While there are currently no specific COVID-19 travel restrictions for travellers to India from Ireland, passengers may be subject to medical screening upon arrival. It's important to note that regulations can change rapidly, and it is advisable to check the latest updates from the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



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The situation in Manipur has been tense due to violent demonstrations leading to casualties, and curfews and restrictions continue in parts of the state.

For those residing in or visiting areas affected by COVID-19, it is recommended to practice preventive measures such as hand hygiene, wearing high-quality masks, improving ventilation, and maintaining physical distance from others, especially if they are sick or have tested positive for the virus. Vaccination remains a key strategy in preventing serious illness and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The recent case in Manipur underscores the importance of vigilance and adherence to health guidelines to mitigate the risk of transmission, particularly in regions where healthcare facilities may be inconsistent, and the potential for food and water-borne diseases is higher. Travelers should avoid tap water, and uncooked and undercooked food, and take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever, which are prevalent in India.

As the global community continues to grapple with the pandemic, individuals are encouraged to stay updated on the evolving situation and take all necessary steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.