Manipur: Women-led tree plantation drive held in Nambol under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign

The tree plantation campaign “Women For Trees” continued today with a vibrant programme at Kabowakching, Nambol, jointly organized by the Nambol Municipal Council, Town Planning Department, Manipur, and the Manipur Urban Development Agency (MUDA).

The event was held under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam / Upal ama Emagi Mingda”, a tribute to mothers through environmental stewardship, as part of the AMRUT Mitra initiative under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0).

The programme was graced by Ch. Basanta Singh, Caretaker Chairperson of Nambol Municipality, and Shri Nongthombam Benju Singh, Chief Town Planner and State Mission Director for AMRUT 2.0. Also present were councillors of Nambol Municipal Council, officers from the Town Planning Department, and MUDA.

A large number of enthusiastic women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), formed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM), along with local residents, actively participated in the sapling plantation near Kabowakching Makha Leikai Pukhri Achouba — a site currently undergoing rejuvenation under AMRUT 2.0.



Also Read: Manipur: Arambai Tenggol leader arrested in murder of differently abled man

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Town Planner emphasized the vital role of women in leading environmental conservation and climate resilience efforts. He said that SHG members, under the “Women For Trees” initiative, will not only plant trees but also maintain them for at least two years, nurturing them as a tribute to their mothers. The Caretaker Chairperson echoed the message, encouraging the SHGs to take ownership of the trees for the collective wellbeing of the community.

Around 170 saplings were planted and geo-tagged to enable regular monitoring every three months. The initiative reflects a strong community commitment to enhancing Nambol’s green cover and aligning with broader national goals of sustainable urban development.

It may be recalled that the “Women For Trees” campaign was launched in Manipur on World Environment Day, June 5, 2025, in Imphal, and later continued at Mayang Imphal on June 20, 2025.