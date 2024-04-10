Opposing the decision of the central government on the withdrawal of central forces from Manipur, women torch bearers from some places of the Bishnupur district staged a protest by blocking the road last night.

A large number of women from Saiton, Salankonjin and its neighbouring villages took to the streets and staged protests throughout the night. The protestors unanimously expressed their condemnation against the central government for their decision to remove some companies of central forces before bringing complete normalcy to the state.

The protestors gathered in front of Saition High School where CRPF are accommodated. Those agitators block the road as a form of agitation against the central government's decision.



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One of the protestors, Chongtham Anandi said that many villages in the Bishnupur district come under the vulnerable area which armed Kuki groups can easily attack at any point or any time. With the deployment of central forces like CRFP, and BSF, they feel a little safer. However, the central government's resolve to remove central forces is unfortunate and surprising.

“What is the agenda behind of removing central forces as the state is yet to restore complete peace and normalcy,” she questioned.

Many protestors also expressed that as Lok Sabha poll is also approaching. Amid this situation, the removal of central forces without bringing complete peace and normalcy has led them to raise a lot of questions in their mind. “Is it an act to claim Manipur a peaceful state,” one of the protestors expressed.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc Manipur unit also expressed their condemnation of the decision of central forces to remove some companies of central forces.

Convenor of INDIA Bloc Manipur, Kshetrimayum Shanta claimed that such a decision to remove central forces particularly BSF and CRPF all of sudden is unfortunate and untimely as the state is still plagued with the crisis. Complete normalcy and peace are yet to return in the state.