The World Meetei Council (WMC) on May 23 slammed the state government of Manipur for failing to resolve the ongoing conflicts between Meetei and Chin-Kuki people in Manipur.

In a press meet held in Guwahati, the council raised a three-point charter of demands in which they have also slammed the Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga for his statements on the 'Zo' ethnic community.

"Mizoram CM should not interfere in the internal affairs of Manipur," mentions the release.

The release added, that the government of India should consider three points agenda to resolve the conflict between Meetei and immigrant Chin-Kuki people.

Also Read: Manipur: Hmar Students' Association refutes VHP leader's claim of temples demolition in Churachandpur

Firstly the Meetei needs constitutional protection as provided in the ST provision. Secondly implementation of NRC in Manipur at the earliest and lastly protect indigenous people against the atrocities meted out by the immigrants in Manipur.

Further, the council also condemned the destruction of Meetei ancient temples, the demand for separate administration by the 10 Kuki MLAs and the demand to abrogate SOO by the government of India with the immigrant Kuki militants.

"Stop playing politics of the present conflict in Manipur by the political parties. Request media houses not to portray victims as perpetrators," the release added.

Earlier, the Hmar Students' Association, Manipur state committee condemned a news report telecasted by several media outlets claiming three temples were destroyed in the ongoing tension between two communities.

In a press statement, the students' wing clarified to the general public that the data provided by VHP leader Milind Parande stating that 3 (three) big temples were destroyed in Tipaimukh media is baseless and false allegations.

"Tipaimukh is the name of a village, the name of an Assembly Constituency of Manipur and the erstwhile name of the Sub-Division of Pherzawl district. There are around 25 villages in the Tipaimukh sub-division whose residents are all tribals and 100 per cent Christians by faith. There is no single (big or small) temple in the entire Tipaimukh subdivision (now the Parbung subdivision). We also want to clarify that there is only one single Hindu temple (Shree Radha Krishna Mandir) in the entire town of Churachandpur which is still standing safe and sound," stated the release.