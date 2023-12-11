Manipur Youth League (MAYOL) has announced that a long march for national regeneration will be organised from December 20 to January 9, 2024, in all the five valley districts of Manipur.

In a release issued by MAYOL said that the long march will begin from Kangla Fort on December 20 and conclude at Gambhir Singh Park at Canchipur on January 9.



The march will cover five districts namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching.



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The release urged all civil society organisations, Meira Paibi and the student body to support and make the event successful.

The main objective of the long march is to spread the message of peaceful co-existence, bring uniform development and restore peace in the state, it added and stated that they will also organise several rounds of meetings at different places in five districts during the period of a long march.