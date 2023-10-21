In Manipur, members of Zo United, the representatives from Manipur's Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo communities on Saturday held their 3rd executive body meeting at Churachandpur's MPC Office.

In the meeting, twenty members were present and adopted eleven resolutions on Saturday afternoon. The Secretary highlighted activities and related issues to be followed up from the Mizoram tour and the report was supplemented by the convenor.

The Committee highly appreciated and acknowledged the Hmar Inpui initiatives for landfilling and repairing the road between Sipuikawn and Tuivai under National Highway 150.



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They resolved to induct Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi (MTFD) as a co-opted member of the Executive Body to the Zo United with immediate effect.

The Committee resolved to organize a ‘GLOBAL PEACE RALLY’ in support of SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION in all Zohnathlak inhabited districts/states/countries within November 2023/before the winter session of the Parliament.

The Committee also resolved to have a meeting with Churachanpur-based church leaders at the earliest and also proposed a unity and mobilization tour in Manipur's Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal districts along with Nagaland and Meghalaya states.