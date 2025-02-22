The United Naga Council (UNC) in Manipur has voiced strong opposition to the abrupt termination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of a border fence along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IBM).

The Naga people have shared familial and communal bonds across the border since time immemorial, predating colonial demarcations.

However, the imposition of a physical barrier is seen as a direct threat to this interdependence.

Reports indicate that many families own ancestral lands on both sides of the border and are now being denied access to them due to the fencing project.

Beyond human concerns, the ecological impact of the fencing is also a pressing issue.

Experts warn that the construction could significantly disrupt the movement of wildlife, fragment populations, and reduce genetic diversity among species.

The fencing risks affecting biodiversity hotspots and disturbing the delicate ecological balance, thereby threatening the survival of numerous flora and fauna.



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The government has justified its decision by citing the need to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

However, local stakeholders, including the UNC, argue that such justifications lack historical or factual backing.

According to them, there is no evidence of significant drug smuggling or illegal immigration in Naga-inhabited regions along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Instead of blanket measures like border fencing, they suggest implementing stringent laws such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address these concerns.

The move has led to growing dissatisfaction among frontier communities, who feel their voices are being ignored. Many see the scrapping of FMR and the erection of barriers as an act of political insensitivity that exacerbates old wounds rather than resolving long-standing issues.

Community leaders emphasize that their opposition is not an anti-India stance but a plea for recognizing historical and traditional boundaries. They urge the Government of India to engage in meaningful dialogue rather than imposing policies from a distance without considering the ground realities.

Instead of reducing the FMR coverage, they propose its reinstatement and even expansion from 16 km to 40 km to better facilitate local trade, healthcare access, and cross-border familial interactions.

Additionally, they call for engaging local communities in decision-making processes regarding border management, which could foster cooperation and minimize disruptions.

If fencing the Indo-Myanmar border remains a priority, they argue that proper demarcation based on historical boundaries must precede any physical construction to prevent unintended consequences and social unrest.

Amid these border-related concerns, tripartite talks between the Government of Manipur, the Government of India, and the UNC are ongoing. The discussions, led by AK Mishra, Advisor for Northeast Affairs, focus on the rollback of seven districts created on December 8, 2016. The UNC has appealed for a swift resolution, urging the intervention of the Governor to settle the matter amicably.

Regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, the UNC reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. However, they stress that without decisive intervention from competent authorities, long-term solutions remain elusive.

The council has expressed hope that the new administration under the Governor’s leadership will bring peace and normalcy to the state.