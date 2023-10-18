Two critically acclaimed filmmakers from Manipur, Mayanglangbam Romi Meitei and Saikhom Ratan, on Tuesday bagged awards at the 69th edition of National Film Awards, New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards to the outstanding filmmakers and cast and crews at the ceremony attended by a constellation of great Indian movie stars and promoters.

Romi received the award for his iconic feature film “Eikhoigi Yum” (Our house), while Ratan went home with the award for his flick “Beyond Blast”.

Romi was honoured with the best Manipuri feature film category, while Ratan bagged the best biographical non feature film award.

Before making a debut with parallel cinema with “Eikhoigi Yum”, Romi was a successful mainstream commercial filmmaker as he made over 100 such movies most of which were box office hits

“I’m very happy with the recognition given to “Eikhoigi Yum” which is my first non-commercial project. As much as I wished, I’m unable to enjoy the moment considering the conflict going on in Manipur,” Romi quipped.



Ratan said Tuesday’s awards ceremony “is the pinnacle of my filmmaking journey which started in 1992. I’m overwhelmed by this honour. But sadly, the situation back home prevents me to indulge.”

Jury member Borun who is himself a national awardee filmmaker officiated as jury member for the national honours for the first time said “we had to view more than 200 short and documentary films in multi-languages. However, at the end of the day, beauty has no language barriers and language of cinema presided, and films made with passion and with the right intent stood out as always. I feel happy that Manipuri filmmakers did well in both the categories, feature and non-feature.

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