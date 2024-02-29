In a heartening turn of events amidst the turmoil caused by the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has left thousands homeless and seeking refuge in relief camps, two children who have endured the loss of their homes are set to inspire the nation.

Lourembam Anjali Devi and Chanambam Langlen Chanu, hailing from Moreh Ward No. 5 and Ekou Sadu Koireng respectively, have been chosen to represent Manipur in the upcoming 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024.

Their selection serves as a beacon of hope for those grappling with the aftermath of the devastation, as they demonstrate resilience and determination to rise above adversity. Anjali Devi and Langlen Chanu have been undergoing rigorous residential boxing training at the Sarita Regional Boxing Academy, an institution established by renowned boxing figure Laishram Sarita and her husband Thoiba.



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In a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion, Sarita and Thoiba have been offering free residential boxing training to children sheltered in relief camps across the state. Their initiative not only imparts valuable athletic skills but also instils a sense of purpose and resilience among the young participants, offering them a glimpse of a brighter future amidst the ongoing challenges.

The selection of Anjali Devi and Langlen Chanu to represent Manipur in the national championship resonates deeply with the community, serving as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people in the face of adversity. Their participation not only showcases their talent and dedication but also symbolizes hope and perseverance for many others enduring hardship in the aftermath of the violence that has plagued Manipur for over nine months.

Organized in association with the U.P. Boxing Association, the championship is scheduled to take place from 18th to 25th March 2024 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. As the nation rallies behind these young athletes, their journey serves as a reminder of the transformative power of sport and the unwavering human spirit in overcoming challenges and forging a path towards a better tomorrow.