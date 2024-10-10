Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his satisfaction today regarding the ongoing promotion of Indigenous Wrestling in Senapati. Singh said that the positive impact of the Khelo India Scheme is providing training and resources to youths and aspiring wrestlers in the region.

"The promotion of Indigenous Wrestling is in full swing, with dedicated training sessions being conducted for our talented youths," said Singh. He stated the importance of cultivating local sports, stating that necessary infrastructure and facilities are being established to support these athletes.

The importance of sports and fitness in one’s life is invaluable. Playing sports inculcates team spirit, develops strategic and analytical thinking, leadership skills, goal setting, and risk-taking. A fit and healthy individual leads to an equally healthy society and a strong nation.

Under the Khelo India programme, the government aims to revive the sports culture in India at the grassroots level by building a strong framework for all sports played in the country and establishing India as a great sporting nation.

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