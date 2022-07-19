La Ganesan on Monday evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate.

After NDA's Vice-President candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination and resigned as Bengal Governor on Monday, Manipur Governor La Ganesan took oath on Monday evening as the new Governor of Bengal at Raj Bhawan. It will be Ganesan's additional charge.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal," said the late-night communique.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made," it further read.

Ganesan was administered oath by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and he took oath in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, state assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, senior MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, Trinamool Minister Sashi Panja among others.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar following his nomination as the Vice President candidate by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Sunday.