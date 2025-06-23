Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam becomes first Indian to win gold at Berlin Junior European Cup

Linthoi Chanambam made history at the Berlin Junior European Cup 2025, becoming the first Indian judoka to win gold at the prestigious tournament. The 18-year-old from Manipur triumphed in the -63kg category, a major leap from her earlier world title in the -57kg class at the 2022 Cadet World Championships in Sarajevo.

Competing against 618 athletes from 37 countries, Linthoi delivered a standout performance for Team Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), overcoming a series of tough international opponents. Linthoi's final bout saw her defeat French Judoka Chipan Jaelynn, sealing a landmark victory for Indian judo on the European stage.

“This win means everything,” she said after the medal ceremony, acknowledging the crucial role of her coaches and family in her journey.

Linthoi’s success in Berlin adds to a growing list of accolades, including gold medals at the 2022 Asian Cadet and Junior Championships in Bangkok. She first rose to national prominence with titles at the 2018 Sub-Junior Nationals and the 2021 Senior Nationals in Chandigarh.

Starting judo at the age of eight in Mayang Imphal, Linthoi has trained at IIS since 2017 under Georgian coach Mamuka Kizilashvili. Her latest win not only cements her status as a top contender in international judo but also reinforces her path toward the 2028 Olympics — a goal now within striking distance.