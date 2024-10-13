Manipur's proscribed groups, Alliance for Socialist Unity, Kangleipak (ASUK), Coordination Committee (CorCom), and Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) have announced a 12-hour shutdown in Manipur on October 15.

The shutdown marks the observation of "Amamba Numit" or Black Day, commemorating Manipur's merger with the Indian Union in 1949.

The proscribed groups term the day as 'Black Day' in protest over "historical injustice," political marginalization, and human rights violations faced by the people of the state.

The shutdown will exclude medical, emergency services, and religious activities.

The outfits further criticized Centre's failure to resolve ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur since May 2023, citing the 1958 imposition of the Armed Forces' Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as a continuing reminder of the state's struggles.

Further, the proscribed groups have demanded restoration of Manipur's sovereignty.



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