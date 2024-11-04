Manipur's promising boxer, Supriya Devi Thokchom, made headlines at the World U19 Boxing Championships, securing a silver medal in the fiercely contested 54kg category. Competing against the USA's Caitlyn Wise in the finals, Thokchom fought valiantly but ultimately lost by unanimous decision.

The championships, held from October 25 to November 3, 2024, brought together young athletes from around the globe, showcasing their skills and determination. Thokchom’s impressive performance throughout the tournament garnered significant attention, and her silver medal win marks a notable achievement for Indian boxing on the international stage.

Expressing his pride and joy, Manipur MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba took to X to congratulate Thokchom. "Congratulations Thokchom Supriya Devi of Naranseina, Manipur for bagging a Silver Medal for India at the Under 19 World Boxing Championships, Colorado 2024!" his post read, highlighting the athlete's inspiring journey and dedication.

In the same event, Indian boxers made a strong impression, clinching a remarkable haul of 17 medals, including golds by Parthavi Grewal, Vanshika Goswami, and Hemant Sangwan. The female boxers, in particular, stole the show, with as many as 10 athletes standing on the podium at this prestigious age group tournament.

Parthavi delivered a dominant performance, notching a 5-0 victory over the Netherlands' Aaliyah Hoppema in the women's 65kg final. Meanwhile, Vanshika emerged victorious in the women's +80kg category, defeating Germany's Victoria Gatt by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in just one minute and 37 seconds. Hemant secured India’s sole gold medal in the men’s category, winning a closely contested 4-1 split decision against Rishon Sims of the USA in the 90kg category.

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