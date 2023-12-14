In the realm of Indian sports, Manipur has consistently been a fertile ground for producing exceptional talent.

This year, the prestigious Arjuna Award nominations have once again put the spotlight on this northeastern state, with two of its athletes being recognized for their outstanding contributions to their respective sports.

Sushila Chanu (Hockey) and Asian Games silver medalist Roshibina Devi (Wushu) from Manipur have been nominated for the 2023 Arjuna Award.

15 other athletes including Mohammed Shami (Cricket) have been nominated for the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of the men’s doubles badminton team have reportedly been chosen for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The Arjuna Award, established in 1961, is India's second-highest sporting honour and is bestowed upon athletes for consistent performances at the international level over a period of four years, along with demonstrating qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline.



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The process for nominating individuals for this esteemed award involves submissions from National Sports Federations, the Indian Olympic Association, the Sports Authority of India, and various other sports bodies.

While the specific names of the nominees from Manipur for the Arjuna Award in 2023 are not explicitly mentioned in the provided context, the state has a rich history of Arjuna awardees who have excelled in sports such as weightlifting, boxing, hockey, judo, and more.

Notable past recipients include N. Kunjarani Devi for weightlifting in 1990, Ng. Dingku Singh for boxing in 1998, and M.C. Mary Kom, also for boxing, in 2003. These athletes have not only brought glory to Manipur but have also served as inspirations for future generations.

Manipur's contribution to Indian sports is significant, with the state having produced 19 Olympians who have competed across five different sports. This impressive tally underscores the region's dedication to nurturing sporting talent.

The athletes from Manipur have not only represented the country on the grandest stages but have also been instrumental in winning medals for India at the Olympics.

As we await the official announcement of the Arjuna Award recipients for 2023, the anticipation and pride among the people of Manipur are palpable.

The nomination itself is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of the athletes from this state, who continue to strive for excellence and uphold the rich sporting legacy of their homeland.