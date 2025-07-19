Manipur’s tech visionary represents India at global AI summit at United Nations, Vienna

In a moment of pride for Manipur and the Northeast, Haobam Joyremba, Managing Director of CubeTen Technologies Pvt. Ltd., represented India at the prestigious Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit held at the United Nations Headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

The summit, attended by delegates from over 100 countries, focused on themes such as digital sovereignty, ethical AI, and leveraging artificial intelligence to empower developing nations and the Global South.

Joyremba's presence was not just symbolic — he was actively involved as a member of the summit’s speaker selection committee, participating in over eight rounds of global evaluations that reviewed more than 160 speaker applications. His efforts helped shape the summit’s diverse and inclusive platform of voices from across the globe.

During his address, Joyremba spotlighted the unique challenges faced by smaller and conflict-prone regions like Manipur in adopting AI-led transformation. He cited issues such as the lack of robust computing infrastructure, unreliable data systems, periodic conflict-related disruptions, and a shortage of skilled professionals in AI, machine learning, and data science. He called for greater global collaboration, inclusive investments, and supportive policies to bridge these gaps.



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“It was an honour to represent not just Manipur but also the aspirations of many similar regions that are rich in potential but often overlooked in global conversations on technology,” Joyremba said. “AI should not just be powerful — it must be inclusive, accessible, and ethical.”

The summit also stressed the importance of regional representation in global tech governance — a cause Joyremba passionately advocates for. His participation is seen as a milestone in elevating the voice of Manipur and Northeast India in international technological discourse.

Under his leadership, CubeTen Technologies has pioneered several initiatives in e-governance, AI adoption, digital infrastructure, and youth skill development across the Northeast. Joyremba’s involvement at the United Nations is expected to open new doors for international partnerships and bolster the region’s efforts towards a digitally inclusive and innovation-driven future.

This representation marks a significant step for Manipur, highlighting the region’s emerging potential in the global tech arena and reinforcing its commitment to digital progress on the world stage.