Manipur's Youths' Front of Assam (MYFA) has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 11 demanding the inclusion of Manipuri as one of the Associate Official Languages of the state.

In the letter, MYFA pointed out the recent resolution in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) according to which Karbi will be an Associate official language of Assam.

''We would like to appreciate that under your able and foresighted leadership, many progressive decisions are being taken for the development of the indigenous people in the state. A recent resolution in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council that Karbi be an Associate Official Language in Assam is one of them, indicating the current government's acknowledgment of the importance of developing an indigenous language,'' the MYFA added.

''Government of India's New Education Policy's plan to educate children in their mother tongue also exhibits the Government's encouragement to protect and promote the mother tongue of every community in India,'' the letter further read.

It further informed Assam Chief Minister that nearly five lakh Manipuri have been residing in 13 districts of Assam since the 15th century.

Besides this, it also came out with some facts about the Manipuri language such as the Manipuri medium was introduced as the medium of instruction in Assam in 1956, and currently 121 Manipuri medium schools in Assam.

Manipuri is being taught in H.S, B.A, B.A (Honours) as Mil/MSL in Gauhati University since 1980. Manipuri language was added in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution in 1992, it said.

''That Sir, in a context, where the Manipuri language is not recognized as the official language. among others, we have concerns about the future of the language. We also hope that inclusion of Manipuri language as one of the Associate Official Languages of Assam will hugely contribute in protecting, preserving and promoting the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Manipuri people of Assam,'' the letter further read.

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