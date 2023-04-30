Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the historic 100th episode of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat while applauding the changemakers of the country who through their various initiatives brought a change in the society.

Speaking to Vijay Shanti, an female entrepreneur in Manipur, PM Modi applauded her efforts in bringing a major change in the society through her unique lotus fibre initiative.

Vijayshanti while sharing her journey in her endevour also enumerated the engagement of 30 women in her initiative and how she is targeting to engage 100 women in the endevour.

PM Modi praised Vijayshanti’s perseverance and determination to bring a change in the society while also attempting to engage women in her work so as to empower women in her community.

Vijayshanti further stated that beginning this year, she will be exporting lotus fibre to the United States, thus upholding the government’s movement of ‘Vocal for local’. Adding on to her achievement, PM Modi stated that

Vijayshanti has made a major change in the society, especially in respect to women empowerment through ‘local for global’ initiative.

Also read : Manipur: ATSUM to hold solidarity march on May 3 protesting the Meiteis demand for inclusion in ST category