Massive Aadhaar biometric update drive launched in Imphal West; over 1.14 lakh pending

In a major push to ensure accurate identity records for children and adolescents, the Imphal West District Administration has launched a comprehensive Aadhaar biometric update drive, targeting over 1.14 lakh pending updates.

The move comes following a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, mandating Aadhaar biometric updates at the ages of 5 and 15, as per UIDAI guidelines. This step is crucial for avoiding duplication, generating APAAR IDs (for academic records), and ensuring seamless access to education, healthcare, and welfare schemes.

According to official data, 65,487 updates are pending for children who turned five, and 48,519 for those aged fifteen—making a total pendency of 1,14,006 in Imphal West alone.

Aadhaar enrolment statistics in Manipur remain lower than national averages. For children aged 0–5, Manipur’s enrolment stands at 12.09%, compared to the national average of 39.54%. For those aged 5–18, the figure is 82.40%, against the national 98.89%.



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The notification urges parents and guardians to complete the updates by August 31, 2025, at the nearest Aadhaar Operator Centres.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all Block Development Officers, Municipal Executive Officers, and the IMC Commissioner to prepare ward-wise action plans and submit weekly progress reports every Friday.

Lists of official Aadhaar operators under UNINGTHOU and MANITRON will be available on the official website of the Deputy Commissioner, Imphal West: https://imphalwest.nic.in.

This drive is expected to strengthen Aadhaar-linked service delivery in education, healthcare under ICDS, and other welfare schemes, ensuring better identity coverage for the youth of Imphal West.