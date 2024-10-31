Over a span of just a few days, security personnel managed to seize 22 weapons, including a variety of firearms, ammunition, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the hill and valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal.

On October 21, 2024, a joint team comprising the Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police uncovered a significant arsenal in a forested area between Laimaton and Aigejang in Kangpokpi District. This operation yielded one .303 sniper rifle, a 9mm carbine machine gun, a 9mm pistol, a single-barrel breech-loading gun, grenades, and various types of ammunition.

Subsequently, on October 24, a collaborative effort by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to the discovery of additional weapons in Thoubal District. In a freshly dug pit concealed with grass and black polythene bags near B Phainom Village, the teams recovered a 9mm carbine, a "pompi" shotgun, a grenade, and ammunition. In a separate operation in the fringe areas of Imphal East, supported by a trained Army dog, another cache was found that included a 2-inch mortar, a .303 rifle, a double-barrel rifle, two pistols, a pompi gun, grenades, and ammunition.

The string of successful recoveries continued on October 25, with joint operations in Churachandpur District yielding two .303 rifles, two .22 mm semi-automatic rifles, a large country-made mortar (pompi), and a 12-bore pistol, alongside ammunition. Meanwhile, in Bishnupur District, a coordinated effort by the Army, Manipur Police, and CRPF resulted in the recovery of an SLR rifle, an IED weighing approximately 2.4 kg, grenades, and additional war-like stores.

Further consolidating their efforts, the Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police seized a single-barrel bore rifle, two 9mm pistols, grenades, and ammunition from Shantipur Makha Leikai Shamushang in Imphal West.

All recovered items have been duly handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal. The successful outcomes of these operations not only highlight the effectiveness of joint security efforts but also reflect the ongoing commitment of the Indian Army and allied forces to maintain peace and security in the region.

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