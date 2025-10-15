Massive drug haul in Kangpokpi: Nearly 10 kg of suspected brown sugar seized, three arrested

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Kangpokpi Police on Tuesday seized 225 soap cases containing suspected Brown Sugar weighing 9.844 kilograms, including the weight of the cases, during a joint operation led under the supervision of Abhinav, IPS, SP Kangpokpi.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence about drug transportation by certain individuals. A combined team, led by Addl. SP (L&O) Kangpokpi, SDPO Kangpokpi, SDPO Saparmeina, and OC Kangpokpi Police Station, in coordination with personnel from the 16 Assam Rifles and 112 Battalion CRPF, conducted the targeted operation from 1 PM on October 14, 2025.

Three individuals were arrested during the operation: Veineichong Lhungdim and Thongkhopao Lhungdim, a couple from C. Munnom Village, Saitu Gamphajol, Kangpokpi, and Thangminlun Haokip, son of Thanghao Haokip, from T. Thangkan Village, Saikul.



Also Read: Manipur pushes for stronger sports ecosystem in northeast at high-level meeting

Authorities also recovered an Alto car used for transportation, a diesel auto, and four mobile phones suspected to have been used for coordination.

Police confirmed that the accused are currently in custody and investigations are ongoing to trace the source and network of the illegal consignment.

The operation marks a significant step in Kangpokpi’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking, with authorities reiterating their commitment to intensifying efforts to curb narcotics and dismantle networks involved in the illicit trade.