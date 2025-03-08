Representatives of the Meitei Alliance and Thadou Inpi Manipur have called for the implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, emphasizing the need to restore peace in the conflict-ridden state.

The civil society groups convened a Meeting on Community Understanding for Peaceful and Harmonious Co-existence, where they also demanded the removal of "Any Kuki Tribe" from Manipur’s Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, arguing that the term is "vague" and "inaccurate."

The Meitei Alliance, a consortium of Meitei organizations based outside Manipur, and the Thadou Inpi, a civil society body representing the Thadou tribe, jointly raised concerns over identity misclassification in the state.

According to a statement, the meeting was led by M James Thadou, President of Thadou Inpi Manipur, and Sagolsem Biramani, representing the Meitei Alliance.



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Key Demands Raised by the Groups:

Implementation of NRC to recognize the original inhabitants of Manipur and update citizenship records.

Delisting of "Any Kuki Tribes" from the ST list, calling it an inaccurate classification.

Preserving Manipur’s multi-ethnic fabric by fostering unity, integrity, and mutual respect among all communities.

Thadou is recognized as an independent ethnic identity distinct from the Kuki community.

Michael Lamjathang Haokip, General Secretary of Thadou Inpi, asserted, “We are caught in the crossfire between the Kukis and Meiteis. Violence has affected us. We need a platform to affirm that the Thadou community is not Kuki.”

On the demand for a separate Union Territory administration by certain Kuki groups, Michael stated that while the Thadou Inpi has no objection, such demands should be pursued through peaceful and democratic means.

However, Meitei Alliance representative Major RK Jhaljit (Retd.) maintained that the Meitei stance on the matter remains "non-negotiable" and that they do not support the demand.