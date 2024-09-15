The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), along with the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Meitei Alliance, and Global Manipur Federation (GMF), organized a significant protest at Jantar Mantar today, calling for an end to the 15-month-long violence in Manipur. The groups urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and protect the historical and cultural integrity of Manipur, which has been under siege since May 2023.

The protest was sparked by recent escalations in violence, including aerial bombings and rocket attacks by Kuki militants. On September 1, 2024, a drone attack in Koutruk, Imphal East, resulted in the death of Surbala, a 31-year-old mother of two. Another attack on September 6 targeted Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai in Bishenpur district, killing an elderly man and injuring six others, including a 13-year-old girl. The rocket strike also damaged the home of Manipur's first Chief Minister, Mairembam Koireng Singh.

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The DMCC condemned the central and state governments for their perceived inaction and criticized the use of violence as a political tool by Kuki separatists. They highlighted the ongoing ethnic cleansing and military aggression by Kuki forces against the Meetei community, exacerbating sectarian tensions and disrupting peace efforts.

International factors, including cross-border terrorism and drug cartels, were also cited as contributing to the violence. The protestors accused the Indian government of failing to protect civilians and of targeting Meeteis while allowing Kuki protests to proceed without hindrance.

The DMCC's memorandum to the Prime Minister demanded immediate action to dismantle Kuki bunkers, halt the appeasement policy, and restore peace and coexistence. The group called for an investigation into alleged partisan actions by security agencies and emphasized the need for accountability and trust-building between communities.