Meitei Heritage Society condemns alleged sexual assault at Assam Down Town University

The Meitei Heritage Society has strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault of a student from Tripura at Assam Down Town University, terming it a heinous crime that demands immediate and exemplary punishment.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the society said the alleged involvement of students from Manipur in the assault has brought shame to the state, which has long been known for its tradition of respecting and empowering women.

“Targeting the modesty of a woman is an unforgivable act that needs exemplary action. Such violence has no place in our society,” the statement read.



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The society expressed concern that several such cases had emerged during the ongoing crisis but were often hushed up under the guise of customary settlements, while a few were selectively publicised for propaganda. It warned that silence and fear only embolden perpetrators while denying justice to survivors.

Condemning attempts to communalise the incident, the society stressed that a criminal act by individuals should not be weaponised to target an entire community. It urged an end to selective outrage and the misuse of gender-based violence as a political tool.

Reiterating its demand for justice, the Meitei Heritage Society called for the culprits to be punished with severely, sending a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances.