Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while attending a inaugural function of a sports complex on February 12 asserted that Meiteis, being the major community in the state, have always been sacrificing a lot of their interests for the greater benefit of the people of Manipur and that they still need to work with a sacrificial spirit for the sake of a united Manipur and united India.



Biren stated that unity can be achieved only if Meiteis remain progressive and united in their purview. Manipur's transformation cannot be solely the government's responsibility.



He stated that in order to herald positive changes in the state, each individual must perform at their highest level.

Biren Singh also said that he wanted Manipur to become a self-sustaining, clean state like Singapore where people could live well.



The chief minister stated, "Nevertheless today we have started inaugurating and dedicating projects taken up during the previous term," adding that the Covid pandemic had wasted more than two and a half years of the government's previous term.



He also talked about projects that were opened in recent months, like the Manipur Olympian Park, the Polo Statue at the Ibudhou Marjing Complex, and the Sangai Ethnic Park. He said that the people's support made the changes and growth in Manipur today possible.



The chief minister went on to say that the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou is being built to accommodate the G20 delegates. He said that about 150 people, including 50 foreign delegates, will visit the state.



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