The Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei civil society organization, has claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared a roadmap to restore peace in Manipur, which has been reeling under ethnic strife since May 2023.

FOCS spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh told reporters on Thursday that MHA Advisor for the Northeast, A K Mishra, informed them about the peace plan during a meeting held at the Old Secretariat in Imphal on Wednesday.

“Mishra told us that the first phase of the roadmap has already been implemented. It includes measures such as surrendering of weapons, reopening of roads, and curbing the activities of armed groups,” Singh said.

He added that on February 20, the Governor of Manipur had already called for the surrender of all illegal arms. “Ensuring unrestricted movement of people across the state is also part of the initial phase of the peace roadmap,” he stated.



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Regarding the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between the Centre and Kuki armed groups, Singh quoted Mishra as saying that while the agreement has lapsed, it has not been abrogated. “Mishra mentioned that the agreement will be modified and revised in due course,” he said.

During the meeting with the MHA advisor, FOCS submitted a list of five demands, which include:

Ensuring free movement of all people across Manipur without any restrictions.

Allowing the rehabilitation of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native places without fear.

Initiating strict action to prevent gun attacks on villages by armed groups.

Conducting a detailed demographic study of Manipur.

Taking steps to initiate dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths and displacing thousands of people.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The state assembly has been placed under suspended animation, with no clear timeline for its restoration.

While the MHA’s roadmap for peace offers hope, the situation remains tense, and stakeholders are closely watching how the plan will be implemented on the ground.