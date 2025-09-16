MLA Bishwajit defends PM Modi’s Manipur speech, rejects criticism of ignoring crisis

MLA Thongam Bishwajit Singh defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech during his visit to Manipur, rejecting opposition claims that the address sidelined the ongoing conflict and the plight of internally displaced persons.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 51st foundation day of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), held at the Manipur Press Club, Bishwajit said that critics had misinterpreted the Prime Minister’s remarks.

“Some people have said the Prime Minister avoided talking about the conflict, resettlement, and welfare of displaced persons. But that is not true. His speech was comprehensive, covering every relevant issue, including peace and development. Even during his interaction with displaced persons, he assured them of their well-being and resettlement at the earliest,” Bishwajit said.



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He added that the conflict between the two communities in Manipur is “very sensitive,” making it difficult to openly spell out everything. “If people listen carefully and analyse it, they will find that the Prime Minister’s address touched upon peace, development, empowerment of women, strengthening of autonomous district councils, and even highlighted Manipur’s contribution in sports, art, and culture,” he said.

Urging people not to misinterpret the Prime Minister’s message, Bishwajit stressed the need to focus on the larger vision of peace and growth. He also praised the media fraternity for their role in building a better society.

The programme began with floral tributes to departed journalists at the memorial pillar, followed by felicitations of AMWJU founder members and editors. MLA Kh Joykishan, senior journalists, and members of the Editors Guild Manipur also attended the event.